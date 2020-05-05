UPDATE: Reckless Manslaughter charges in the hunting accident that killed an 11-year-old boy in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Warrants have been issued in the hunting incident that killed 11-year-old, Troy Ellis of Trussville.
Ellis and his father were members of a small hunting party that went into the woods to hunt turkey on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Deputies said during the hunt, 35-year-old Joshua Stewart Burks of Mobile, shot and killed Ellis.
The shot also caused a minor injury to Ellis’ father, who was treated at the scene.
After Jefferson County Detectives reviewed the evidence in the case with the District Attorney’s Office, it was determined that an arrest warrant was justified against Burks for Reckless Manslaughter.
Burks is expected to turn himself into the Jefferson County Jail and has been given a bond of $15,000.
Troy Ellis and his father were turkey hunting with two others on Cedar Mountain Road in the Pinson area May 1.
A candlelight vigil in honor of Troy was held Sunday night in Trussville.
