Teacher Appreciation Week: Highlighting a Union County Public Schools elementary teacher

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Lauren Wright is a teacher at Rea View Elementary in Union County. Not only is she navigating this pandemic as a teacher, but she’s also doing it as a fiancée.
Wright’s fiancé knows how much her students mean to her, and that’s why he proposed by surprising her in the classroom.
Wright was originally planning to have her wedding this June, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she’s had to push their wedding date back.
Wright says she’s just thankful to keep her and her loved ones healthy and safe.
On the teaching side of things, Wright admits that teaching from home is an adjustment. She misses seeing her students’ smiles and sharing their ideas during what she calls “carpet time.”
Wright says she thrives on that daily in-person connection and relationship she builds with students while in the classroom.
“Of course teaching content is so much fun and watching the little light bulbs go off you know when they get it, or watching their self-confidence build is the best," Wright said. "Watching kids come in and see something new, thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, this is hard,’ but working through it, persevering and then being like, ‘You know what, I can do this.' But also getting to know them as individuals, their stories, their jokes, their families, I think that’s my favorite part.”
Wright is just one of many awesome teachers within the Union County Public School system. Wednesday the district will be announcing the winner of their teacher of the year -- out of their 10 finalists district-wide.
That announcement will be made Wednesday, May 5, at 6 p.m. on the district’s website and Facebook page.
