South Carolina small businesses see new challenges as they start to reopen to customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As businesses in South Carolina are reopening, they’re finding new challenges to the way they operate.
It’s not just a question of how to make money anymore. Now businesses are focusing on how to keep people safe as well.
Most businesses have found that providing a lot of hand sanitizer is helpful to put customers at ease as they start to shop and go out more.
“I should have bought stock in the company, we’re just going through it by the gallons. But we don’t mind, we want to keep everyone safe,” said Robert Baker, who owns College Cycles in Rock Hill.
College Cycles remained open during the shutdown because bike shops are considered essential.
He says business has been steady as more people are spending time outside and needing bikes to be tuned up. During this time, he says he and his staff have perfected their methods of cleaning the store and keeping employees and customers safe.
The bikes are sanitized often. When customers walk in, they are offered hand sanitizer and before their bikes go out the door, they are cleaned. Once the customer leaves, the doors are also sanitized.
“It’s what should be done," Baker said. "Everyone needs to keep a level head and be safe and do what ensures public safety.”
But, he’s worried some people won't take social distancing guidelines seriously as more businesses open.
“I pray people are washing their hands, wear masks, clean everything,” he said. “Don’t rush into a restaurant and get too close. That’s going to be a disaster.”
Brendan Kuhlkin, the owner of the Rock Hill Brewing Company, says his concern is actually the opposite.
“I think a lot of folks are going to be very apprehensive to just rush back out again,” Kuhlkin said.
It’s a concern many other small businesses in South Carolina share.
According to a poll done by accelerateSC, a group of South Carolina legislative representatives, 60 percent of small businesses who were asked said they are concerned customers won’t yet be ready to return to normal life.
“Everything I’ve learned, everything I know is kind of out the window. You’ve got to change your sail, catch the wind over here, what can we innovate, how can we make to go more profitable, what can we do," said Kuhlkin.
South Carolina is trying to address some of these concerns. Tuesday’s accelerateSC meeting discussed how to boost the economy and help small businesses adapt.
“We really want our guests to be here, they want to come out, but we have to balance that by being thoughtful to the community," said Kuhlkin.
Rock Hill Brewing Company has limited seating on their patio, but they have several tables all spaced more than six feet apart. They also purchased gloves and masks for their employees and are now using single-use plastic pint glasses to keep people safe.
Small businesses also fear reopening will cost them more in the long run. Many small businesses say it will cost them more to start fully operating with a limited capacity because they won’t be able to allow as many customers inside the store.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.