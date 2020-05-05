North Carolina to enter Phase 1 of reopening, easing restrictions on May 8

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gov. Roy Cooper says North Carolina will enter into Phase 1 of reopening the economy and easing restrictions on Friday, May 8 as continued response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The state’s “Stay At Home” order will remain in place, but will be modified to allow for more reasons for people to leave home and to allow for more commercial activity.
The Phase 1 order is set to expire on May 22, but the governor says if indicators are not in the right place, Phase 1 could be extended longer than two weeks. Restrictions are being eased in a data-driven way.
Phase 1 removes the designations of essential and non-essential businesses. Retail stores can increase to 50 percent capacity as long as they implement social distancing.
The order allows people to leave home to visit open businesses and it encourages parks and trails to re-open.
Businesses that were specifically closed in the last order will remain closed such as salons, barbers, theaters, bars, gyms and pools.
Restaurants will continue to be open for takeout or delivery only. The governor says these businesses will have the opportunity to open and do more in Phase 2.
Gatherings in this order are still limited to 10 people, but people will be able to socialize with friends as long as they are outdoors and they are socially distanced.
In Phase 1, people are still encouraged to telework when possible. Phase 1 will allow child care centers to re-enroll children whose parents are back at work or looking for work, as long as the centers follow strict cleaning requirements.
Protests and worship services are allowed outdoors with more than 10 people if there’s social distancing.
“Phase 1 is designed to be a limited easing of restrictions that can give people safe opportunities to socialize and boost parts of our economy while keeping safety restrictions in place. And we can only boost our economy when people have confidence in their safety,” the governer said
When people do leave home, they are reminded to wear a face covering, wait 6 feet apart from other people and wash their hands.
