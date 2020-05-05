Mecklenburg County now allowing two people per golf court

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County golfers will no longer have to travel solo as they drive the links in motorized golf carts.
“For golfers, that means they can decide to ride together in one cart or alone in separate carts,” the county said.
Golf course managers are still expected to follow CDC guidelines to clean and disinfect all carts after use, and golfers are expected to practice social distancing while on the course.
From March 26 until April 29, the county’s stay-at-home order limited carts to one rider apiece.
That changed when the county agreed to follow the state’s stay-at-home order on April 30.
