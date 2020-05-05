Law firm donates 400+ meals to local healthcare workers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 400 meals and 50 desserts were donated to Atrium healthcare workers following a generous fundraising effort by a law firm.
The meals came from Candelario Saldana, with Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP, who initiated a #DinnerForHealthCareHeroes fundraiser. Several community members and organizations helped sponsor the meals, which were delivered to heroes at Atrium Health Pineville, Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center, and Atrium Health Mercy.
“We’re looking for ways to continue to send love to our healthcare heroes who are helping fight the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve made noise to celebrate them, now let’s send them a good meal,” Saldana posted on a GoFundMe page helping with the effort.
Saldana says they estimate that between $10-15 will cover the cost of one meal for one hero. The group is coordinating with local restaurants - and tipping the delivery person.
They will “keep going as long as the community continues to donate,” according to the GoFundMe page.
To donate to help feed a healthcare hero, click here.
