Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
SC restaurants, parks reopen as virus restrictions loosened
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Trying to regain its economic footing ahead of the summertime tourist season, South Carolina has officially begun loosening restrictions on travel, commerce and recreation implemented during the initial spread of the coronavirus. Monday marked the end of Gov. Henry McMaster’s stay-at-home order, which fines anyone found outside their home for a reason other than work, visiting family, exercising alone or going to an essential business. Restaurants are being allowed to begin serving people in outdoor dining areas, as long as tables are at least 8 feet apart and strict sanitation guidelines are followed. State parks and some beaches were packed over the weekend as municipalities began reopening public spaces.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
South Carolina parks fill up as virus death toll climbs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Several state parks in South Carolina quickly reached capacity Sunday on the first weekend they were open after a lengthy closure because of the coronavirus. The state parks department said on its Facebook page that Jones Gap, Paris Mountain and Table Rock were among a dozen parks that had reached capacity as of the afternoon. State health officials, meanwhile, reported an additional 141 cases of the virus and eight deaths. That brings the state’s case total to a little more than 6,600, with 275 deaths. Gov. Henry McMaster’s order limiting people to travel only to work, family or essential businesses like grocery stores ends Monday.
ELECTION 2020-BIDEN-VP
Biden pressed to choose a black woman as his running mate
DETROIT (AP) — As Joe Biden’s search for a vice presidential running mate heats up, he is facing growing pressure to choose a black woman. The move could further energize the Democratic Party’s loyal base of African American voters. But the public conversation is more nuanced. Biden has already committed to selecting a woman as his second-in-command, but the choice won’t be easy. While some believe race shouldn’t necessarily drive his selection, experts are warning it could be risky for his camp to assume black voters would still turn out in record numbers in November without a diverse ticket and tangible return for their fierce loyalty.
ALLIGATOR ATTACK
Police: Woman wanted to get close to alligator before attack
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a woman killed by an alligator at a South Carolina pond told a friend she wanted to get close to the animal. A police report says 58-year-old Cynthia Covert didn’t scream as the alligator attacked her and dragged her into the water Friday at a pond on Kiawah Island. Authorities say a Charleston County deputy had to shoot and kill the alligator to get Covert away from it. The police report says the woman Covert was staying with said she didn’t seem herself Friday and walked toward the alligator, which lunged and grabbed her in its mouth when she was about 4 feet away.
FOOD TAMPERING-LICKING SURFACE
Woman charged after licking hands, touching items in store
SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — A woman who allegedly licked her hands and touched food items and several surfaces at a South Carolina grocery store and sandwich shop has been arrested. News outlets report Shenir Gibson Holliday was taken into custody Saturday after Sumter police responded to reports of a suspicious person at an IGA grocery store. Authorities say surveillance footage from the grocery store and a sandwich shop from a previous incident showed 38-year-old Holliday licking her hands before touching food items, debit card machines, coins and other things. She has been charged and ordered to be tested for the novel coronavirus.
DUI CHARGE-DUI PROSECUTOR
Trooper: DUI prosecutor charged with DUI, fired from job
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Authorities said a South Carolina DUI prosecutor was fired from his job after he was accused of driving drunk and fleeing the scene. Jamie Terrell Nichols was charged Saturday with DUI and leaving the scene of a crash. State Highway Patrol said 28-year-old Nichols left the scene of a two-car crash outside of Rock Hill Saturday. Later, Rock Hill police said Nichols was found at a second crash. Authorities said Nichols had a blood alcohol level of .16, which is double the legal limit. Nichols was a DUI prosecutor but was terminated after his arrest. Nichols' lawyer said Nichols was a well-respected member of the legal community.