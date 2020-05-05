Lancaster County will reopen. Here’s the plan to return from coronavirus shutdown.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (Rock Hill Herald) - Lancaster County has a reopening date.
County government will begin a phased reopening from weeks of COVID-19 social distancing measures - starting May 11.
The three-stage plan comes after a 14-day decline in active coronavirus cases, per state health department guidelines and data.
“While we are eager to fully return to normal operations as soon as possible, the safety and well-being of the public, our employees, and their families drive our decisions,” said Steve Willis, county administrator. “This phased approach allows us to reopen smartly with the ability to revert back to our current status if needed.”
The first re-openings will be the main and Kershaw libraries, along with animal shelter pet adoptions. County leaders will monitor daily reports from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and state emergency management officials to determine when to safely reopen other government services to the public.
The move comes after Gov. Henry McMaster rescinded the home or work portion of his executive order beginning May 4, a key trigger to county reopening along with the 14-day case decline.
According to the county reopening plan, the second stage would come with a 28-day decline in active cases. That phase involves opening county offices to walk-in traffic, public playground and park restrooms, pools and athletic fields. Various social distancing measures still could be in place at those opened sites.
A third phase would come with 42 days of sustained downward trend in coronavirus cases. That phase would open summer day camp programs, courthouse and recreation facility rentals, fall sports registration, sports tournament play and full government operations.
