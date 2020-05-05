Investigation by Rowan Sheriff’s Office underway, circumstances unclear

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A heavy law enforcement presence responded to an incident in Rowan County Tuesday morning, shutting down at least one road.
Bringle Ferry Road was closed near Panther Creek Road. This is in eastern Rowan County, near High Rock between Richfield and Gold Hill.
Deputies have not said exactly what happened, but multiple units from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and Highway Patrol were at the scene.
The road did reopen just after 1:00 pm. Investigators said they are working to provide information on the incident.
This investigation was in an area just a few miles away from an earlier incident that involved a law enforcement pursuit that began in Stanly County and ended when the suspect vehicle ran into a ditch on Stokes Ferry Road.
**This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.
