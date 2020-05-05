14 graduate from Catawba College School of Nursing under COVID-19 protocols

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Catawba College: Dr. Valerie Rakes, DNP, RN, Chair of the Catawba College Department of Nursing, called nursing graduates superheroes at a remote pinning ceremony Tuesday. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are entering the profession at a pivotal moment in time that requires more critical thinking and reasoning to provide safe patient-centered care, she said.
The College’s Department of Nursing, School of Health Sciences and Human Performance, also held a “Blessing of the Hands” ceremony at the event.
A pinning ceremony is a symbolic welcoming of newly graduated nurses into the nursing profession, according to Dr. Jim Hand, Chair of the School of Health Sciences and Human Performance. The new nurses recite The Nightingale Pledge. The Blessing of the Hands is a brief ceremony that symbolizes entry into practice for nursing graduates and a commitment to providing holistic, compassionate, and healing care.
Fourteen seniors at Catawba earned Bachelor of Science degrees in Nursing in 2020, the second year of the College’s nursing program.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony was performed outdoors, in the drive in front of Omwake-Dearborn Chapel. Each graduate was designated one parking space and allowed to bring one guest, with both remaining inside the car. The graduate was only allowed to exit the car briefly to receive the blessing. Each graduate received a package with items from the ceremony.
Dr. Rakes, in her speech, called nursing “a profession that requires humility, integrity, and compassion in a person’s happiest day and in their saddest days. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the face of nursing,the act of nursing, and the emotions of nursing,” she said. “You are all resilient individuals who have accepted and adapted to changes throughout the program and brought on by COVID-19 and have grown into a more experienced nurse or student nurse entering into the profession as a generalist practitioner.”
Expressing pride in the graduates’ accomplishments and dedication, Dr.
Rakes told graduates to not ever forget this moment. “Remember the why of where you are at and the why you have chosen nursing as a profession,” she said. “You all have and will do great things and I am happy to now and soon call you colleagues in this great profession of nursing. I know each one of you will rise to the challenges and be the best nurse you can be for the profession.”
She quoted an unknown author about the profession, as follows: “Being a nurse isn’t about grades, it’s about being who we are. No book can teach you how to cry with a patient. No class can teach you how to tell a family that their parents are dying or have died. No professor can teach you how to find dignity in giving someone a bed bath. A nurse is not about the pills or the charting. It’s about being able to love people when they are at their weakest moments.”
The year 2020 is the Year of the Nurse and Nurse Midwife, with May 12 the birthday of Florence Nightingale. “I challenge each graduate to make this a year to be heard, a year to be seen, and a year to make your mark on the profession in a positive and uplifting manner,” Dr. Rakes said. “Be kind to each other, show compassion when needed, and never forget you are a superhero. Your nursing pin is your cloak, your scrubs your stories of happy times and bad times, and your shoes, your battle scars. But know this, you will always be the light of grace and hope to all your patients.”
Graduates are Madison Jordan Bell of New Port Richey, FL, Amber Marie Biscotti of Mt. Pleasant, Paige Keaton Carmack of East Bend, Cassandra Marie Damery of Matthews, Preston Hope Ellenberg of Leland, Sarah Elizabeth Hart of Midland, Nicole Carswell Hodges of Morganton, Madison Ann Lilly of Lexington, Victoria Eugenia Lopez of Salisbury, Autumn Michelle McGee of China Grove, Hannah Morgan Perry of Mocksville, Jennifer Lynn Sandke of Mooresville, Tuvshinjargal (Lucy) Tugsbayar of Locust, and Brooke Nichole Walser of Thomasville.
The graduates will sit for their pre-licensure National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX), developed by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN), in June.
The graduates have secured jobs in the following healthcare systems and
areas: Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, Novant Health, Atrium Health, and Florida Health Care System.
