14 graduate from Catawba College School of Nursing under COVID-19 protocols

The year 2020 is the Year of the Nurse and Nurse Midwife, with May 12 the birthday of Florence Nightingale. “I challenge each graduate to make this a year to be heard, a year to be seen, and a year to make your mark on the profession in a positive and uplifting manner,” Dr. Rakes said. “Be kind to each other, show compassion when needed, and never forget you are a superhero. Your nursing pin is your cloak, your scrubs your stories of happy times and bad times, and your shoes, your battle scars. But know this, you will always be the light of grace and hope to all your patients.”