First Alert: Second wave of strong thunderstorms arrive Tuesday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a stormy start, the First Alert Weather Team is tracking another round of potentially strong to severe storms set to arrive later this afternoon lasting through the majority of the evening.
For the Mountains, moderate to heavy rainfall will continue to spread across the area through the early afternoon hours. Heavy rainfall rates could result in ponding of water on roadways, but also some minor flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas.
At this time, widespread flooding is not expected, but additional showers and storms later this afternoon and into the early evening raise concerns.
Currently, dry and cloudy conditions are in place across most communities in the Foothills and the Piedmont, but showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected to return to the area later this afternoon and into the evening.
Some of the storms will become severe with damaging winds, large hail, and even an isolated tornado possible. Heavy rainfall is also expected with some of the storms leading to the potential for isolated flooding.
Today, high temperatures will range from the low to mid 60s in the foothills to the low to upper 70s in the across the Piedmont and into the Sandhills. Evening showers and storms will gradually die down overnight as low temperatures settle back into the mid 50s.
Cooler conditions will move in behind cold front responsible for the Tuesday’s storms. A few showers are possible Wednesday, but drier conditions will be more prevalent than not especially throughout the day on Thursday.
Another front rolls through the region Friday providing us with yet another opportunity for rain showers; however, this event isn’t expected to bring severe weather to the WBTV viewing area.
Highs temperatures will top out below average in the upper 60s for the remainder of the workweek.
Even cooler temperatures will rush as the Mother’s Day Weekend gets started.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
