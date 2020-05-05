First Alert: Another round of intense thunderstorms expected

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some had a short night of sleep, as intense thunderstorms rolled across the Piedmont during the pre-dawn hours. With those storms now long gone, we’ll quiet down for the better part of the day. Still, this is a very tricky forecast going forward.
Clouds may be stubborn to break, but I expect they will, setting the stage for another round in intense thunderstorms this evening. As a cold front approaches late today, thunderstorms will redevelop and some will likely contain damaging winds, large hail and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.
High temperatures today will range from the cool 60s in the foothills to the upper 70s in the Sandhills south/east of Charlotte.
Evening showers and storms will gradually die down overnight as low temperatures settle back into the middle 50s.
There could be a lingering shower or two Wednesday morning, but the most noticeable thing will be the cooler-than-average temperatures in the forecast. Despite plenty of midweek sunshine, we’ll spend the rest of the workweek in the upper 60s to near 70°, well below the normal high in the upper 70s. Rain chances will be very low until late Friday when another front moves through.
Rain with our next front looks to be spotty and non-severe.
After that front blows by, another sharp cool-down will unfold for the holiday weekend. Again, there’ll be plenty of sunshine to go around, but high temperatures will only get back to the middle 60s Saturday before inching up closer to 70° on Sunday, Mother’s Day.
In between, model data strongly suggests most WBTV-area neighborhoods will fall into the cold 30s Saturday night, so there is a frost concern.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday! Meteorologist Al Conklin
