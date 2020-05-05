Charlotte tow truck driver sued by Attorney General for price gouging during pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte tow truck driver who has been the subject of numerous WBTV Investigations is being sued by the North Carolina Attorney General for price gouging after booting and towing tractor trailers during the pandemic. The complaint alleges that A1 Towing Solutions owner David Satterfield was charging truck drivers upwards of $4,000 after booting their vehicles and, in some cases, booting on properties where he did not have a contract to operate.