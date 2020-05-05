Charlotte tow truck driver sued by Attorney General for price gouging during pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte tow truck driver who has been the subject of numerous WBTV Investigations is being sued by the North Carolina Attorney General for price gouging after booting and towing tractor trailers during the pandemic. The complaint alleges that A1 Towing Solutions owner David Satterfield was charging truck drivers upwards of $4,000 after booting their vehicles and, in some cases, booting on properties where he did not have a contract to operate.
A Superior Court judge already placed a temporary restraining order against Satterfield declaring that he can only tow and boot vehicles if he has express permission from the property owner to remove those specific vehicles.
This is far from the first time Satterfield has run into problems with the law.
- In March of 2019 Satterfield admitted to WBTV he had a suspended license while he was running another towing company called Automobile Recovery and Parking Enforcement. Satterfield claimed he was not towing vehicles himself even though WBTV caught him driving on-camera.
- On two occasions in 2019 Satterfield faced charges for assaulting drivers after pepper spraying them. In October 2019 he was arrested for assault.
WBTV tried reaching Satterfield at the number listed for A1 Towing Solutions and his old company ARPE but the number was disconnected.
