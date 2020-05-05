Charlotte restaurants still see Cinco De Mayo boost despite pandemic restrictions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Even with restrictions in place, some Charlotte restaurants still saw a business boost because of Cinco de Mayo.
A steady stream of people appeared to be visiting Three Amigos Mexican Grill and Cantina in Plaza Midwood Tuesday afternoon. Several of the customers and delivery drivers wore masks as they stopped by the restaurant to pick up takeout orders.
Chairs and tables have been removed from the dining room and the restaurant’s booths have been taped off. Employees had pre-packaged bags of chips and containers of salsa. The kitchen continued to churn out to-go orders.
Dalton Espaillat, the restaurant owner, said Three Amigos was actually seeing more sales than they saw during last year’s Cinco de Mayo.
“Before you’d come in and you’d write your name down on the list and you’d wait and if you get tired, you go home,” explained Espaillat. “Here you place an order online so we have no way to control how many orders, so we’re pretty much taking care of everybody.”
He said the employees had been temporarily shutting off the online ordering systems to make sure the kitchen didn’t get backed up.
Jeff Clark, a customer at Three Amigos, said he wanted to stop by the restaurant because it was Cinco de Mayo.
“I didn’t think it was gonna be this busy. We still gotta go to the liquor store to get our tequila to put in there,” said Clark.
Another business that had customers gathering outside of the front doors to pick up food was Cabo Fish Taco in NoDa. Several customers stopped by the restaurant Tuesday evening to pick up meals. Employees were selling pouches of margarita mix so customers could make their own drinks at home.
“You learn new creative ways to get the public what they need and right now with COVID-19, a lot of people want some margaritas I’m pretty sure,” said Chris Wade, the operations manager for Cabo Fish Taco.
Rob Speir, a customer at the restaurant, said he made the trek to the restaurant from the SouthPark area just to pick up food.
“This is my favorite restaurant in town anyway so it feels great to support local restaurants,” said Speir.
Both Espaillat and Wade said they were just thankful for the support they had received from the customers who are supporting local businesses.
“We’re just very appreciative. Being able to keep our doors open and being able to serve the public and the customers that keep us open has been amazing,” said Wade.
