Charlotte Hornets ready to get back on the court to continue their youth movement

And the numbers speak to that fact. The Hornets have six players who are averaging 10 points or more. Of those six, only two, Cody Zeller and Terry Rozier, have been in the league more than three years. The leading scorer is 2nd year point guard Devonte’ Graham as he is averaging 18 points per game. Miles Bridges has taken a big leap as he went from averaging 7 points points per game as a rookie to 13 points per game in his second season. Rookie PJ Washington has a shot at being on the 1st team all-rookie team this season as he is averaging 12 points and 5 rebounds. The Martin twins, Caleb and Cody, are developing at a fast rate as rookies in the NBA. Yes, the future is indeed bright with all the young talent flashing for this team.