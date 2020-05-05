3 charged in Charlotte armed robberies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say three suspects used a gun to rob at least five people in a little over 24 hours.
The incidents occurred in the early morning hours of Monday and Tuesday. The robberies were reported on Statesville Avenue, Joyce Avenue, Justice Avenue, Milton Road and Tuckaseegee Road.
Police say Nicholas Curlee, 18, Nehemiah Mills, 20, and Azontie Cooper, 19, either robbed or attempted to rob someone in each case. In at least four of the incidents, they fled the scene in a vehicle, and in three of those cases the vehicle was identified as a Toyota.
In one case on Joyce Avenue, police say the suspects fired shots at the victim as he ran away. The victim wasn’t hurt.
Just before 3 a.m. Tuesday, CMPD detectives say they identified the suspect vehicle on Statesville Road.
The occupants were detained following a traffic stop. Each were charged with multiple counts of armed robbery and other offenses.
Anyone with information on these or any other cases is asked to call 911.
