Atrium Health receives ‘invaluable’ donations from community during coronavirus pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Atrium Health healthcare workers battling the front lines amid the coronavirus pandemic are receiving community appreciation in the form of donations.
Cabararrus County and Kannapolis City Schools donated more than 1,000 mask extenders, which will go to teammates at Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health University City, Atrium Health Stanly and Atrium Health Emergency Department in Huntersville.
"We are grateful to Cabarrus County and Kannapolis City Schools for donating the mask extenders,” said Asha Rodriguez VP and Facility Executive at Atrium Health Cabarrus.
Ben Lindsey, an 8th grader, researched what healthcare providers needed most and decided to utilize his 3-D printer to bring his idea to life. At age 7, Lindsey lost his dad to synovial sarcoma and was able to see healthcare workers from a different perspective.
“He saw during that time what so many people in the healthcare field did to take care of his Dad, and then the outpouring of love and support after we ultimately lost him. As a family, we have always tried to do our part, but Ben has a knack for finding unique ways to put his 14-year old talents to use,” Jenn said.
Lindsey has printed more than 600 individual items, including face masks and ear savers.
“It’s amazing that we have technology such as the 3D printers in our schools and now we’re seeing that technology being used to help protect healthcare workers," Rodriguez said.
A neighborhood group, led by Madeline Cains, packed 200 hygiene kits for healthcare worker temporarily staying in alternative housing. The kits include soap, lotion, shampoo and non-perishable snacks.
Rodriguez called the community’s donations “invaluable."
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.