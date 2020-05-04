York County DUI prosecutor now faces DUI charges, fired from job, officials say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (Rock Hill Herald) - A York County DUI prosecutor has lost his job after being charged with drunk driving and leaving the scene of an accident, police and court officials said.
Jamie Terrell Nichols, 28, is charged with DUI and leaving the scene of a crash on Mount Gallant Road Saturday night, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A crash happened outside Rock Hill city limits and was investigated by the highway patrol. Then a second crash occurred inside the city limits, on Mount Gallant Road at Museum Road, and was investigated by Rock Hill police.
Nichols left the scene of the first two-car collision, Miller said.
Nichols then was taken into custody a short while later at the scene of a second collision. Rock Hill police issued a failure to stop citation at the second crash scene, said Lt. Michael Chavis of Rock Hill Police Department. No injuries were reported in either crash.
State troopers arrived and arrested Nichols. He had a blood alcohol level of .16, Miller said. The .16 blood alcohol level is double the legal limit for driving in South Carolina, state law shows.
Nichols was has been terminated from employment as a prosecutor, said Kevin Brackett, 16th Circuit Solicitor. Brackett confirmed that Nichols had worked as a DUI prosecutor.
“We hold ourselves to a higher standard, and Mr. Nichols was terminated from our office as soon as we determined he had been charged,” Brackett said.
Harry Dest, a Rock Hill lawyer at the Dest Law Firm and former 16th Circuit Public Defender, said he is representing Nichols.
“I will do a thorough investigation of these allegations and vigorously defend Mr. Nichols on these charges,” Dest said.
Dest said Nichols is a a well-liked, and well-respected member of the legal community who at a young age has already been generous with community service.
Nichols was released from the York County jail on $4,000 bond Sunday around 11 a.m., said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.
