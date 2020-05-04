York County Ballet closing its doors due to coronavirus pandemic

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - York County Ballet is closing its school of ballet due to the impact from the coronavirus pandemic.
In a Facebook post, the ballet company made the announcement.
“Because of the present situation and the uncertainty it brings with what lies ahead, the School of Ballet has been forced to close,” the Facebook post read. “Please understand that this was an extremely difficult decision for Ms. Blackwell. This was not planned or how anyone would have wanted it to be.”
The message indicates that the decision came down to the uncertainty during the coronavirus outbreak in America.
“There is no certain date that anyone could even return to the studio in the foreseeable future and the accommodations that would be required to operate are unknown,” the Facebook post read.
The company was founded in 1978. During the ballet’s history, the Nutcracker was performed more than 100 times with more than 3,000 performers through the years.
“We are more than a ballet school and a company, we are a family. As sad as we are let’s celebrate what we have together- the wonderful memories, the lasting friendships, the power of the arts, the beautiful impact on our community, and above all, always the love,” the Facebook post read.
