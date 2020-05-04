‘Visit York County’ plans for more visitors after SC eases restrictions, hopes it will help boost economy

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Tourism bureaus across South Carolina are focusing on bringing visitors in safely, while also trying to boost their revenue coming in.
In York County, the tourism bureau, ‘Visit York County,’ says they’ve lost millions of dollars since COVID-19 restrictions went into place.
However, as South Carolina begins to ease restrictions, they’re hoping to recoup some of that money, while also encouraging people to stay distanced and safe.
“We saw more people on the lake, more people on the river, just more traffic in general,” said Billy Dunlap, President and CEO of Visit York County.
According to Visit York County, that’s a good thing.
The tourism center works to bring in visitors to Rock Hill and the surrounding areas.
“People not coming to York County negatively affects everything," Dunlap said. “It affects the economy. It affects jobs."
Dunlap says tourism is one of York County’s biggest economic drivers.
Dunlap estimates they lost $1.5 - $2 million in tourism revenue in the last six weeks when COVID19 restrictions were at its strictest.
“Hotels, we saw them down until the almost single digits as far as occupancy concerns,” he said.
This past weekend, Dunlap says there was an increase in visitors after Gov. Henry McMaster started to slowly reopen the state.
Kings Mountain State Park even had to close its gates after it reached capacity.
McMaster opened up all state parks, allowed some businesses to open, and restaurants can now serve food on patios.
“Seeing people out, it gives people some hope now. It kind of gets them excited," Dunlap said.
Dunlap hopes the restrictions continue to ease while making sure people are safe.
He says the boost in tourism dollars can help bring back jobs to the economy which largely depends on visitors traveling to York County.
“Restaurants, hotels, attractions, they’re going to be facing staffing issues getting people back to work, getting people trained, getting them up to speed," Dunlap said. “It’s going to be a slow process, but we’re just glad that process is starting.”
Visit York County is not part of the local government and cant enforce social distancing.
However, Dunlap said they thought residents and visitors did a good job with following guidelines this past weekend.
Although it was busier, they don’t think any public areas were in direct violation.
Dunlap says hotels in the York County area are back to 20 to 30 percent occupancy now.
They’re hoping they will be to their normal levels around the 70 percent occupancy sooner rather than later.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.