UNC Charlotte pushes back start of fall semester

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - UNC Charlotte will start its fall semester two weeks later than originally scheduled.
After consulting with public health officials and the UNC System officials, UNC Charlotte announced that it will begin fall classes on Sept. 7. Classes were originally slated to start on Aug. 24
“Given our unique location in North Carolina’s largest city, these two weeks allow additional time between the projected peak of the virus in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County and the start of the academic year,” UNC Charlotte Chancellor Philip Dubois said in a statement.
In a letter to students, Dubois said that “we are seeing the flattening of the virus’s curve as a result of social distancing, but county health authorities tell us the peak in the outbreak in Charlotte is now projected to occur in mid-June.”
Funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act provides approximately $12 million in grant money to UNC Charlotte for distribution to qualifying undergraduate and graduate students to help cover expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the pandemic.
A team of University leaders has developed a plan for how this money will be distributed to those students identified as having the highest need based on their most recent Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
“We know how critical in-person instruction, hands-on learning, and activities with friends and peers are to the well-rounded student experience,” Dubois said. “As faculty and staff, we miss our interactions with students and each other, experiences that are important to maintaining the sense of community we feel deeply at UNC Charlotte.
“We also know we must be responsible about balancing the return to classrooms, offices, and residence halls with the health and safety of Niner Nation and the uncertainty this pandemic poses.”
