Two killed, one seriously injured in Catawba County crash

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were killed and another seriously injured in a crash in Catawba County Monday afternoon, according to firefighters.
The wreck happened around 3:30 p.m. on Old Shelby Road between Henry River Road and Mountain Grove Road, the Icard Fire Department reported. The third person is in critical condition, officials said.
From WBTV’s Sky3, at least two vehicles with heavy front-end damage could be seen on the two-land road. It appeared crews had the roadway closed while they worked at the scene.
Investigators have not said what may have led to the crash.
No names have been released.
