Two bodies found in car in woods off River Road, Wilmington police confirm

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two bodies have been located inside a car deep in the woods off River Road Monday afternoon, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
Interim Police Chief Donny Williams confirms the two bodies were found inside the 2013 grey Dodge Dart connected to two Wilmington women who were reported missing on April 15.
It’s unclear if the missing women were the ones found inside the car.
A news release from the WPD states that “due to the effects of decomposition, police cannot positively identify the two bodies at this time.”
Police have closed off the intersection of River Road and Independence Boulevard while an investigation is being conducted.
Wilmington police say no further details will be released at this time.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.