South Carolina governor lifts ‘Home or Work Order,' local leader shares message of caution

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) -South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s ‘Home or Work’ order was lifted Monday, and the order became voluntary.
The order has been in place for nearly a month, and limited travel was directed to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
The governor said in a press conference on Friday that he is seeing social distancing compliance and a slow of the spread of the virus. Those reasons are why he decided to lift the “Home or Work” order he’d put into effect starting April 7.
The order allowed people to exercise, visit family, take trips to the grocery store and go to work. These were all deemed essential trips.
McMaster said data from the South Carolina Department of Environmental Control shows cases have plateaued.
DHEC projects about 1,200 new cases this week and the same for next week.
By the end of May, the total amount of cases will reach close to 10,000, according to data.
People have differing opinions about the ease of restrictions.
One man told WBTV that South Carolina says the reopening should not just stop at the “Home or Work” order.
”I think we should reopen fully see that’s a risk we’re going to have to take. The virus is always going to be here now,” he said.
Another person said he has not seen much of a change in the path of the virus. He is staying inside.
“My wife has two parents that are both 70 and one has a heart condition and we can’t afford to bring it back and spread it around,” he said.
Even though the order is now voluntary, McMaster said it is best to continue practicing safety precautions—avoid touching the face, practice social distancing and easing hands often.
Some local officials say they will still be looking to make sure people follow the social distance rules.
Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys told WBTV that there is definitely a difference in people out from a few weeks ago. He wants people to continue remaining cautious despite the ease.
“Now is the time to remain vigilant and diligent,” Gettys said.
Gettys said he wants people to understand that everyone is not in the clear yet. His team does that by putting out messages for those safety practices.
”We continue to get the word out with videos about two or three times a week and at our next city council meeting I’m sure we’ll talk about it,” Gettys said.
Gettys said he is working to find compromise between social distancing with the new freedoms. He thinks having the ability to go out is a good thing, especially for the economy.
Gettys believes it is all about balance, so those who want to go out and boost the economy can do it safely.
“You see a lot more people out and about compared to the last few weeks which is good for the soul but that means we have a lot more to stay on top of,” Gettys said.
