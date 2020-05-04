Rowan third-grader raises $100’s to buy supplies for healthcare workers

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A third-grader in Salisbury decided he wanted to do something to help during this coronavirus pandemic.
The mother of 9-year-old Lucas Douthit is a nurse practitioner at Novant Health Rowan, so Lucas knew about things like ventilators, masks and gowns, so he took that knowledge and hit the street.
It’s hard to tell which one got more attention, Lucas, or this sign he made.
The sign listed his snack menu but also the specific things he wanted to buy.
“Get more ventilators, masks, and gowns," Lucas Douthit said about his goal.
Lucas lives in Plantation Ridge, a neighborhood with a lot of potential customers.
“I had a cooler and snacks and then I set it up. So then people started coming, started paying me to give them their snacks, some people gave me over $20 and that’s really it." Lucas said.
In just a few days Lucas had collected more than $750 from his neighborhood snack stand.
Surprising? kind of…
“I was surprised that I got a lot of people so they were surprised to see a boy just standing in the middle, well, in his driveway," Lucas said.
Gary Blabon, president and chief operating officer of Novant Health Rowan Medical, said he was very impressed with the efforts Lucas made.
“Lucas, thank you so much for caring for us, caring for our teammates," Blabon said. "You are a special young man.”
How did Lucas feel about the impact he was making?
“I feel good. I feel like a hero now," Lucas said.
Like so many students right now, Lucas pointed out that he’s anxious to get back to school.
He wanted to make sure that his teachers at North Rowan Elementary School, Ms. Cantu and Ms. Ivey, knew that he loves them and misses them.
