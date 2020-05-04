Phillip O. Berry faculty, staff throw cap-and-gown pick-up parade for graduating seniors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With graduation ceremonies on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers and staff at Phillip O. Berry High School in Charlotte went out of their way to recognize those graduating seniors.
The Class of 2020 graduating class picked up their caps and gowns as part of a special parade put on by faculty and staff, with fellow students cheering along.
“The staff members have decided to show our seniors that their hard work is not in vain and that their future is still bright regardless of what is going on in the world by cheering them on,” teacher Dundra McLemore said in an email to WBTV.
Phillip O. Berry graduating seniors were told to drive by an pick up their caps and gowns with in-person ceremonies still being discussed.
The school is having a cap and gown pick-up parade on Monday (10 a.m. to 12 p.m.) and Tuesday (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.).
The school is having split the two-hour time window into 30-minute increments to make space for those who would like to participate.
- Standing positions for participating staff will be marked throughout the parking lot.
- All standing positions will be 10 feet apart
- Posters are available throughout the parking lots to cheer on seniors as they drive through
- There are sanitizing station with gloves and sanitizer.
