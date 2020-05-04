One arrested, one sought after undercover drug sales investigation in Concord

Valerie Alexis Franklin was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Heroin/Fentanyl, Trafficking in Cocaine, Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep a Controlled Substance, Possession with the Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana and Selling/Delivering Heroin/Fentanyl. She is in the Cabarrus County Jail and held under a $250,000 bond. She will also be charged with Failure to Store a Firearm to Protect Minors and Misdemeanor Child Abuse.