One arrested, one sought after undercover drug sales investigation in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was arrested, and another is on the run, following an undercover investigation into an on-going fentanyl sale and delivery operation in Concord.
Jeremy Jamar Franklin and Valerie Alexis Franklin have been charged after investigators searched a home on Continental Drive and found 52 grams of heroin/fentanyl, while 31 grams of cocaine were discovered hidden in children’s clothing inside a child’s bedroom. Police said 142 grams of marijuana, a Smith & Wesson .40 handgun and more than $7,000 were also found.
Valerie Alexis Franklin was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Heroin/Fentanyl, Trafficking in Cocaine, Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep a Controlled Substance, Possession with the Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana and Selling/Delivering Heroin/Fentanyl. She is in the Cabarrus County Jail and held under a $250,000 bond. She will also be charged with Failure to Store a Firearm to Protect Minors and Misdemeanor Child Abuse.
Police have arrest warrants, but haven’t been able to locate, Jeremy Franklin for Trafficking in Heroin/Fentanyl, Trafficking in Cocaine, Conspiracy to Sell Heroin/Fentanyl, Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana, Fail to Store a Firearm to Protect Minors and Misdemeanor Child Abuse.
Anyone with information on Jeremy Franklin’s whereabouts should contact the Concord Police Department at (704) 920-5000 or (704) 93-CRIME to remain anonymous.
