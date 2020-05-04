North Carolinians speak about continued struggles filing for unemployment amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Weeks after being laid off, a Landis resident says he is still having trouble filing an unemployment claim with the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
Tim Artz, a Landis resident, said he was temporarily let go from his job at Gildan in Rowan County in mid-March. He said he has been trying to file for unemployment for six weeks and has not had any success. He said the process has been very frustrating.
“If I had hair, I’d pull it out,” said Artz in an interview with WBTV Monday afternoon.
Artz said he has been told some sort of hold has been placed on his account with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. He said it’s been difficult reaching someone with the department who can help him resolve the issue.
“We pay taxes. I’ve been paying taxes ever since I was 16,” Artz told WBTV. “Here I am at 62 years old, I can’t draw unemployment because of some kind of glitch in their system. Does that seem right?”
In an email, Larry Parker, the government and public relations manager for the North Carolina Department of Commerce Division of Employment Security, said Artz’ claim couldn’t be discussed due to privacy concerns. Parker did note that there are times when employees from the department must verify information and/or ask for additional information to verify a claim.
Artz is pleading for the state to help resolve issues with the system.
“Get the thing fixed. Get the people to where they can actually know what they’re doing and take care of the situation,” said Artz.
While some workers like Artz continue to struggle to file for unemployment assistance, others have had success filing claims.
Charmagne Walker, a Charlotte resident, said she too has been out of work since mid-March. She said she was eventually able to successfully file a claim after weeks of trying to contact the state agency.
“I would be calling, keep hitting redial, keep hitting redial and then I’d get a different message and I’d hang up and that went on for several weeks,” explained Walker in a phone interview with WBTV. “I finally got through and I’m finally collecting my unemployment.”
Artz hopes he’ll eventually get help resolving his account issue so he too can begin collecting unemployment.
“Something’s gotta give,” said Artz.
He said he works to support his wife and he helps care for his two grandchildren. He said that he and his wife have tried to save money in a variety of ways. Artz said they have tried to stop driving as much, buying as much food and buying some of the medications they take.
The North Carolina Department of Commerce has a full page online about the process of filing for unemployment assistance. The page can be found at www.nccommerce.com.
