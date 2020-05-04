N.C. Zoo announces winning name for newest baby white rhino

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Zoo has announce they have chosen a name for their newest addition - a southern baby white rhino.
The finalists for the name were Ruby Bell, Etosha, JoJo and Kendi.
And the winner is... JoJo! Zoo officials made the announcement Monday morning on Facebook with the help of Kristin Cooper, First Lady of North Carolina and the First Pets of North Carolina.
JoJo is named for one of the keepers of the Rhino sedan and the last male normal white rhino.
A week before JoJo’s birth, the zoo announced that another female calf born in January had been named “Mguu," which means “foot” in Swahili due to her big feet.
JoJo is the fourth rhino birth at the zoo in just under two years.
The other two rhinos - Nandi and Bonnie - were born in July of 2018, just eleven days apart.
