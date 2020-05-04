NC Board of Education releases new grading guidelines for 2019-20 school year

(WBTV) - The NC Board of Education released new grading guidelines at statewide schools through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced that all in-school instruction at North Carolina public schools would be canceled through the end of the school year.
For elementary students, teachers will provide parents with written end-of-year feedback about their student’s progress on specific standards and content in lieu of grades.
Middle school students will receive a pass or withdraw based on their performance.
Middle school students enrolled in Semester 2 and year-long high school courses will have a choice of pass or withdraw or a final numeric grade.
High school students in grades 9 through 11, rising grade 13 and middle school students taking high school courses will have a choice of pass or withdraw or a numeric grade for each Semester 2 course.
Semester 1 grades will remain intact and count in the GPA. Information will be communicated to students and parents later in May to help them determine how they want their final grades recorded for each course.
Educators encourage students to stay engaged with their teachers and courses so they can obtain the content and skills needed for their future courses.
