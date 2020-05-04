Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ team bus driver loses fight with COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans announced on Monday that part of its baseball family has died from the coronavirus.
The team bus driver, Terrance Timmons, died on Friday after his fight with COVID-19.
“Terrance took great care of our team as they traveled to and from games across the Carolina League over the course of the past 4 years,” the Myrtle Beach Pelicans posted on Facebook.
The Pelicans have established a GoFundMe campaign to help with funeral expenses. The team also hopes to be able to provide groceries for Timmons’ family for the next two months while they work through this difficult time.
