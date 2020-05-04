Molly Grantham releases surprise book about motherhood—just in time for Mother’s Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Five) - Two-time Emmy award winning WBTV anchor woman by night, mother, expectant mother, community philanthropist, crisis school teacher and author by day — “The Juggle is Real” couldn’t be a more fitting title for Molly Grantham’s second book.
Launched late afternoon on May 3 to no fanfare, no book signings, no big publicity push, Grantham’s secret project was simply announced where it all began — on social media.
“The Juggle is Real” picks up where Grantham’s first book left off, chronicling the everyday struggles of motherhood and life in all its messy glory. Her first book, ”Small Victories: The Off Camera Life of an On-Camera Mom,” was a whimsical idea that started after being flooded with responses to her maternity leave Facebook post declaring what felt to be a monumental accomplishment, “Showered today. Small victory.”
Subsequent posts touting the highs and lows of motherhood would lead to an idea to take all of the posts, add some background and color, and create a book. An idea that her mother — battling metastatic breast cancer at the time — encouraged her to do.
“The Juggle is Real” begins in the hospice house, where Grantham spent her 40th birthday beside her dying mother, editing her first book and grappling with how to navigate death with children. “In that sterile room, I was editing a memoir about how I became a mother while watching mine die. It felt very full circle,” she says in the introduction.
“She was in a coma. I sat there staring at those arched, unmoving cheekbones and told her how beautiful she was. How lucky I was that now at forty, I could look forward to having her ability to age with grace. I never got anything in return from her that day. No squeezing of her hand in response, or eyes fluttering as sometimes patients do in the movies. I just kept talking, wondering about a birthday spent watching your own mom die.”