Molly Grantham releases surprise book about motherhood—just in time for Mother’s Day

“She was in a coma. I sat there staring at those arched, unmoving cheekbones and told her how beautiful she was. How lucky I was that now at forty, I could look forward to having her ability to age with grace. I never got anything in return from her that day. No squeezing of her hand in response, or eyes fluttering as sometimes patients do in the movies. I just kept talking, wondering about a birthday spent watching your own mom die.”