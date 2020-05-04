Memorial scholarship for Officer Jordan Sheldon reaches $100K a year after his death

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A scholarship created in memory of fallen Mooresville police officer Jordan Sheldon, has now reached the $100,000 mark on the one-year anniversary of his death.
The Mitchell Community College Foundation and Endowment for Excellence announced on Monday that the Officer Jordan Sheldon Memorial Scholarship reached $100,000 in gifts and pledges.
The support from community members and local organizations grew the scholarship from $33,000 to $100,000 in less than two weeks, providing support for current and future students.
A generous donation from Brad Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation helped the scholarship reach its $100,000 goal.
“The Checkered Flag Foundation is excited to partner with Mitchell Community College and support the necessary education of their Basic Law Enforcement Training Cadets,” said NASCAR driver and Checkered Flag Foundation president, Brad Keselowski. “This scholarship will surely honor the memory of Officer Sheldon and the legacy he left behind. We are truly grateful to be a part of this amazing opportunity.”
“We are deeply humbled by Mr. Keselowski’s and the Checkered Flag Foundation’s generosity,” said James Hogan, the college’s vice president for advancement. “This has been a true community effort, and our community will benefit from this investment in training future law enforcement professionals for generations to come.”
The Officer Jordan Sheldon Memorial scholarship will benefit multiple cadets in Mitchell’s BLET program. The scholarship supports the next generation of law enforcement professionals as they receive training.
Community members still can donate to the scholarship endowment online at mitchellcc.edu/Sheldon, or by mailing a check to the Mitchell Community College Foundation, 500 W. Broad St., Statesville, NC 28677. Please indicate the gift is for the Officer Jordan Sheldon Scholarship endowment in the memo line.
