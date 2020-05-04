Meck business leaders share concerns, excitement over reopening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s still confusion and concern, along with excitement, about reopening stores across North Carolina according to dozens of corporate and public health leaders who were on a conference call for the Mecklenburg County Business Roundtable meeting Monday.
While Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio said the county would provide help where they could it was clear throughout the meeting that local leaders are waiting on guidance from the state for many of the answers that business owners are seeking.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced a phased reopening plan with the first phase starting May 9th as long as COVID-19 infection rates remain stable.
Chief among the concerns raised during the meeting was whether masks should be mandated when out in public. North Carolina Retail Merchants Association President Andy Ellen said that even some stores that are requiring masks have discouraged employees from enforcing customers to wear them.
Diorio said the county is waiting on clarification from Governor Roy Cooper before moving forward with any specific plan. Dr. Yele Aluko said that consistency is the key.
“The concern that I have is that we have very rigid or flexible guidelines in one county then we have total confusion,” Aluko said.
“I think it's very important that we do understand what Governor Cooper is going to say and hopefully have coordination across counties so we have uniformity.”
Diorio said she would try and get clarity from the state on what the plan is for masks. Both Diorio and Mecklenburg Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said that they did not want to wait a week or two before getting guidance to develop a plan.
Diorio told business owners that the county was working on a toolkit that would provide information for companies about messaging to customers and best practicing for safety. She also said they would get to work on a list of FAQ’s about what businesses need to do in order to reopen.
