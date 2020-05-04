Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has changed her voting address to her new home on Kiawah Island in time to vote in next month’s primaries. Haley had been registered to vote at her old home in Lexington County since her entry into politics nearly two decades ago. The Post and Courier of Charleston reports Haley is now a registered voter in Charleston County. That puts the former U.N. Ambassador in the 1st Congressional District, represented by Democratic Rep. Joe Cunningham, who is trying to keep the seat he won in 2018 in a stunning upset.