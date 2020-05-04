Last of the warm weather for a while

Tuesday is a first alert day. We’re tracking two rounds of rain. The first will arrive predawn in the forms of scattered showers and thunderstorms, as a warm front slides across the region. The second will move in late in the day. Depending on how much – if any – sunshine can break through the clouds in between the morning and late-day rounds will help determine if any of the late-day storms may be severe. High temperatures Tuesday will fall back into the 70s.