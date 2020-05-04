Last of the warm weather for a while

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you enjoyed Sunday’s middle 80s, you’ll enjoy today’s weather as well. Today will bring just a little more cloud cover mixing in with our sunshine along with a warm breeze as afternoon readings rise into the lower 80s.
We’ll stay dry and mild this evening, but clouds will increase and eventually, rain will move in as a frontal system slides our way. Overnight lows will fall back into the middle 50s.
Tuesday is a first alert day. We’re tracking two rounds of rain. The first will arrive predawn in the forms of scattered showers and thunderstorms, as a warm front slides across the region. The second will move in late in the day. Depending on how much – if any – sunshine can break through the clouds in between the morning and late-day rounds will help determine if any of the late-day storms may be severe. High temperatures Tuesday will fall back into the 70s.
There could be a lingering shower or two Wednesday morning, but the biggest thing you will notice is another cooling trend. Despite plenty of midweek sunshine, we’ll spend the rest of the week in the upper 60s to lower 70s, well below-average for early May in the Carolina Piedmont.
Rain chances will be low until late Friday when another front moves through.
After that front blows by, another sharp cool-down is anticipated for the weekend. In fact, right now, it looks like high temperatures won’t even get out of the 60s Saturday or Sunday, Mother’s Day.
- Hope you have a great week! Meteorologist Al Conklin
