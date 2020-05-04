First Alert for Tuesday; cooler temperatures ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rest of the evening looks great!
If you like the warm temperatures, enjoy them tonight because it will be quite a while before we get back to the 80s.
There’s a First Alert in effect for Tuesday.
A system will move in and bring the possibility of rain first thing in the morning in the mountains and foothills.
There is just a small morning shower chance for the rest of us. Lows will fall to the upper 50s.
There should be a period of dry weather for a good part of the morning into the early afternoon.
That is when the next batch of rain will arrive.
Again, the best chance for strong to severe storms will be in the mountains and foothills.
The biggest threats seem to be gusty winds and perhaps some hail.
A few showers could be left around on Wednesday morning.
After that, we will enjoy sunny skies.
You will notice a difference in temperatures though.
Highs only make it to the upper 60s and we may not be back above 70¯ until next week!
Thursday and most of Friday will be dry until the next system approaches on Friday. That may bring a few late day or evening showers.
Mother’s Day weekend will be dry but cool.
Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s each day.
Have a good evening! Meteorologist Leigh Brock
