Don Shula’s coaching influence in the NFL is a part of the success of the Carolina Panthers and his love for North Carolina brought him here often

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When you spend 33 years in the NFL and only have 2 losing season, you will have a lasting legacy. That’s exact what Don Shula did and that influence has been a part of the success for the Carolina Panthers.
In 1979, Shula hired Dan Henning as quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach. In 2003, Henning was the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers as they made a run to Super Bowl 38.
Mike Shula is the son of Don Shula and was the OC of the Carolina Panthers when they made their run to Super Bowl 50. That same team was the last real threat to do something only Don Shula’s 1972 Miami Dolphins did-- have the perfect season and win the Super Bowl. Believe it or not, Don was rooting hard for his son and the Panthers to get it done.
“Most people thought Shula was stuck in the past and would only want his team to go 17-0,” said Scott Fowler from our news partner at the Charlotte Observer. “Family trumped history for him and he wanted Mike Shula to get that record.”
The Panthers would ultimately come up short of the record as they would get to 14-0 before losing to Atlanta and then they would fall to Denver in Super Bowl 50.
One of Fowler’s first jobs as a writer was covering the Miami Dolphins. As a 27 year old reporter, he remembers Shula as being intimidating. But coach had a different side in the off season when he got to spend time with love ones in the mountains of North Carolina.
“They had a family tradition of gathering in the mountains when it is so hot in Miami,” said Fowler. “He really like to take the grand kids to Tweetsie Railroad. It was funny for some reason to hear Don Shula say the words ‘Tweetsie Railroad’, but he really did like it. He really did have a soft spot in his heart for North Carolina.”
Fowler only covered Don Shula for 2 and a half years, but in that short time, Fowler made an impression on the coach. Before he left for Charlotte, coach gave him a signed football. But coach made an impression on Scott that sticks with him today as he does his daily job for the Charlotte Observer.
“He treated me like I was a 30 year NFL veteran journalist,” said Fowler. “Him on that pedestal, to be able to treat not just me but everyone like that, that is the way that people should treat others. So I don’t have patience with famous people who are mean these days because you don’t have to be. Don Shula showed me that very early.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.