Charlotte organizations to participate in #GivingTuesdayNow amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several Charlotte organizations are participating in #GivingTuesdayNow on May 5 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
#GivingTuesdayNow is a new global day of giving and unity, in addition to the regularly scheduled Dec 1, 2020 #GivingTuesday.
#GivingTuesdayNow serves as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.
Organizers say the event is set to spark an increase in grassroots generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation, and support for communities and nonprofits around the world.
Residents can participate in #GivingTuesdayNow by supporting healthcare workers by donating, giving to personally beloved organizations, helping out small businesses and combating loneliness by reaching out to a neighbor, relative, seniors or veterans.
Komen Charlotte says all funds donated will go towards the Komen Charlotte Navigation & Resource Fund to help meet critical navigation services and emergency financial support of breast cancer patients.
St. Jude is introducing “Take 5 Together #forStJude", a special four-hour, family-friendly livestream event from 2-6 p.m.
The event will feature several celebrities and the patients and families of St. Jude. You can give on stjude.org, via your Donor-Advised Fund or directly in the social platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Tiltify.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.