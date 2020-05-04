Armed robbery suspect fatally shot by deputy following chase in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect in an armed robbery was killed in an officer-involved shooting following a chase in Caldwell County Sunday.
The chase happened on Hwy 90 in Edgemont, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say the chase began after an alleged armed robbery, but they did not offer further details.
The suspect was shot and killed by a deputy with the sheriff’s office. The deputy was not injured.
No names have been released.
The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave while the SBI investigates.
This marks the second officer-involved shooting in Caldwell County in just over a week. On April 24 a 28-year-old man was shot and killed during a confrontation with a deputy on Miller Hill Road at the Lenoir city limits.
No further information about Sunday’s officer-involved shooting has been made public.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.