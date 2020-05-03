Warm start to the week; First Alert for Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will move into the Carolinas overnight into Monday morning bringing the chance for a few rain showers, mainly confined to the foothills and mountains.
Overnight low temperatures stay mild with lows around 60 degrees.
Monday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a stray shower early.
Monday afternoon stays warm with high temperatures around 80 degrees.
Monday night will feature mostly cloudy skies with a few rain showers possible and low temperatures in the upper 50s.
Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT DAY, due to the fact that scattered rain showers and a few storms will be possible throughout the day.
Tuesday will be milder with highs in the lower 70s.
Total rainfall looks to average between 0.25 inches” to 0.75 inches, yet some folks may miss out on rain completely.
A few rain showers will linger Tuesday night with low temperatures in the upper 50s by Wednesday morning.
Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies with a few isolated rain showers and high temperatures in the lower 70s.
Thursday will feature more sunshine with chilly morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs around 70 degrees.
Another cold front will move across the Carolinas on Friday bringing the chance of some scattered rain with high temperatures around 71 degrees.
The weekend looks to feature mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
Have a great week ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.