Summer temps today... spring by week’s end

Another storm system will move through and bring another chance for rain on Tuesday. We aren’t looking at organized severe weather this time. There could be showers and even a few thunderstorms but they should be a bit more tame than the last few rounds. Highs will be in the mid 70s. There could be a shower or two left into Wednesday morning but the biggest thing you will notice is another cooling trend. We will spend the rest of the week in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances will be pretty low until late in the day on Friday when another front moves through.