Summer temps today... spring by week’s end

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for a warm-up! Saturday’s high was 76 degrees but today will be almost ten degrees warmer than that. Don’t worry though.
While the temperatures will look like summer, the humidity won’t feel like it. Dew points will remain comfortable and in the 50s.We should see plenty of sun too.
Monday will bring a little more cloud cover but not much more rain. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Another storm system will move through and bring another chance for rain on Tuesday. We aren’t looking at organized severe weather this time. There could be showers and even a few thunderstorms but they should be a bit more tame than the last few rounds. Highs will be in the mid 70s. There could be a shower or two left into Wednesday morning but the biggest thing you will notice is another cooling trend. We will spend the rest of the week in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances will be pretty low until late in the day on Friday when another front moves through.
After that front moves in, there will be another cool-down for next weekend. We might not even get out of the 60s for highs.
Make it a great Sunday!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
