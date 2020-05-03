Rescue crews searching for missing person on Lake Norman

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several rescue crews are searching for a missing person on Lake Norman in Mooresville.
Huntersville Fire Department is assisting the Denver, Cornelius, Mooresville, Iredell, Lake Norman and Sherrills Ford fire departments, along with other emergency responders, including the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.
The NC Wildlife Resources Commission says crews are actively looking for a boater who was lost somewhere that is commonly known as “no man’s land," off of Stonemarker Road.
No other information was provided.
