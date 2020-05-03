Public input wanted for Community Development Block Grant funds to address COVID-19 needs in Salisbury

The CDBG-CV allocation was authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), to respond to the growing effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). The CARES Act will provide $168,950 in CDBG-CV funds to the City of Salisbury that will be used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the COVID-19. Those funds will in turn be distributed to local organizations who are serving residents affected by the pandemic. Organizations must submit a proposal to City Council/Planning for consideration.