Public input wanted for Community Development Block Grant funds to address COVID-19 needs in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury will hold a public hearing during the Tuesday, May 5, virtual Salisbury City Council meeting, beginning at 6 p.m., to discuss Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funds.
The CDBG-CV allocation was authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), to respond to the growing effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). The CARES Act will provide $168,950 in CDBG-CV funds to the City of Salisbury that will be used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the COVID-19. Those funds will in turn be distributed to local organizations who are serving residents affected by the pandemic. Organizations must submit a proposal to City Council/Planning for consideration.
“On Tuesday, city council will hold a public hearing regarding community development priorities for use of the CDBG Block Grants funding related to COVID-19,” said Candace Edwards, Housing Planner for the City. “We’re encouraging organizations to participate in the public hearing process during the virtual city council meeting. We are also currently accepting proposals from entities to assist in our efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications must be submitted online on or before Friday, May 8.”
There are two ways to give input on how the funds will be used:
Written comments received by 5 p.m. on May 5, will be entered into the record. Written comments can be directed to Candace Edwards with the subject line CDBG-CV at candace.edwards@salisburync.gov or submitted via this online form: https://form.jotform.com/201099172627053. Please limit written comments to less than 750 words.
If you wish to comment during the public hearing on this issue at the City Council meeting, you will need to sign-up by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, by contacting Kelly Baker at kbake@salisburync.gov or 704-638-5233.
The deadline to submit a project proposal is Friday, May 8, at 5 p.m. For more information about CDBG-CV in Salisbury, visit: //Salisburync.gov/CDBG.
