Motorcyclist killed in northwest Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person killed in a crash Sunday afternoon in northwest Charlotte has been identified by police as 41-year-old Seddrick Demon Major
The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of Valleydale Road.
Police say Major was driving a motorcycle on Valleydale Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control, ran off the side of the road, and struck a utility pole and street sign. Excessive speed and reckless driving appear to be factors in the crash, police say. Major was wearing a helmet at the time.
“Impairment is unknown for the motorcyclist, but test results are pending” police say.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
