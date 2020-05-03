Detectives investigating shooting death in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives are investigating after a person was shot and killed in the NoDa neighborhood of Charlotte.
The incident occurred just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday on the 1500 block of East Sugar Creek Road, off of North Davidson Street.
Police responded to a shooting call and found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing, and police haven’t released the name of the deceased or said whether they have a suspect.
