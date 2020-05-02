Woman found dead following encounter with gator on Kiawah Island

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a woman was found dead following an encounter with an alligator on Kiawah Island Friday afternoon.
Just before 5 p.m., Charleston County sheriff’s deputies responded to a pond in the area of Salt Cedar Lane for a report of an alligator encounter with a woman.
“As a result, the female has died,” CCSO officials said. “A deputy on scene dispatched and retrieved the alligator.”
A report states SC Department of Natural Resources and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office responded to the incident.
“This incident is still under investigation,” the sheriff’s office said.
