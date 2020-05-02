Warm start to the week with rain chances increasing for Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with overnight low temperatures in the low to mid-50s on average.
Sunday morning will start off mild, yet mostly sunny skies will help temperatures to quickly warm into the low to mid-80s through the day.
A cold front will move into the Carolinas Sunday night into Monday bringing some extra clouds and the chance for a few isolated rain showers, mainly confined to the mountains.
On Monday morning will start off with morning low temperatures around 60 degrees with afternoon high temperatures around 80 degrees under partly cloudy skies.
Rain chances increase for Monday night into Tuesday with scattered rain and a few storms possible during the day Tuesday.
We do not anticipate organized severe weather at this time, yet we should stay weather aware of the chance for a few strong storms.
Tuesday rainfall looks to range from a trace to 0.75 inches or more; the higher amounts look to be more across the mountains.
A few rain showers may linger for Wednesday, with high temperatures back in the mid-70s. Thursday looks to stay dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the lower 70s.
Another cold front will move through the region on Friday, giving us the chance for some scattered rain showers and storms with high temperatures in the lower 70s.
Next weekend looks dry with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
