Stewart-Haas Racing partners with Novant Health to combat COVID-19

“We’ve always had a good, neighborly rapport with Novant Health, and when they asked if we could help pick up some PPE supplies, we immediately said yes,” said Mike Verlander, vice president of sales and marketing, Stewart-Haas Racing. “Credit to our truck drivers, Rick Hodges and Steve Mitchell, for making the overnight trip and picking up this needed equipment. We’ve all been practicing social distancing and adhering to stay-at-home orders, but to be able to go a step further and contribute to what Novant Health is doing to combat this virus – that’s something we take a lot of pride in and we’ll do again without hesitation.”