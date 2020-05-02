From spring to summer-like temps before you know it!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures have been cooler than average for the past two days. We were in the upper 60s Thursday and just barely hit 70 degrees on Friday.
The average high is now 76 degrees. Today we will be very close to that and tomorrow, we will jump all the way to the mid 80s. You can’t get too bored with Carolina weather! It doesn’t stick around long enough! Both today and tomorrow will be beautiful. We will enjoy plenty of sun so the kids (and adults) can get all the wiggles out!
Monday will bring more clouds and even a few showers. Highs remain warm though. We stay in the low 80s.
Another system will bring a better chance for showers on Tuesday. It will also cool us back down and get us closer to average. Highs will be in the upper 70s through Wednesday.
Thursday and Friday should be mainly dry but highs take another tumble. We will be back in the upper 60s to low 70s by week’s end.
Make it a great weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
